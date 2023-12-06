Teaser of Mohanlal's 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' out now

New Delhi [India], December 6 : Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Wednesday unveiled the teaser of his film 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'.

Helmed by ace director Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film is a period action drama.

The teaser opens with the voice-over saying, 'what your have seen is the truth, what you have seen is a lie'. Mohanlal might be playing a magician or an illusionist in Malaikottai Vaaliban.



'Malaikottai Vaaliban' is also Yoodlee films' first-ever project with Mohanlal.

Excited about the project, Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. Vice President -of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd, said, "Lijo Jose Pellissery has not only created a vast canvas but assembled a sterling ensemble cast headlined by the legendary Mohanlal. This is one of our most significant ventures in Malayalam cinema as its theme, grandeur and emotional resonance have undeniable universality. This is why the film will be dubbed and released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi."

Lijo Jose Pellissery also expressed happiness about the film.

"For me, the process of finalising a theme doesn't originate from the pressure to create the next big hit; it's a natural progression. The basic idea of 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' began germinating within me a couple of years ago and then metamorphosed into a comprehensive plot. A writer like Rafeeq expanded that world, and it was only then that we realised Lalettan (Mohanlal) was the perfect fit for that role," he said.

'Malaikottai Vaaliban' is scripted by P S Rafeeque, who has earlier worked with Lijo in movies like 'Nayakan' and 'Amen'.

The film will be out on January 25.

