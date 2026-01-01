Teaser of Nakuul Mehta, Shriya Saran's 'Space Gen: Chandrayaan' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 : Nakuul Mehta will be seen headlining a new series titled 'Space Gen: Chandrayaan'.

Prakash Belawadi, Shriya Saran, Danish Sait, and Gopal Datt are also a part of the show, which is inspired by Chandrayaan-2.

On Tuesday, the show's teaser was unveiled.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?si=1zyqL2iZWnsN9F3K&v=bIjHRiyK1ds&feature=youtu.be

Talking about the series, director Anant Singh in a press note said, "India's Lunar Mission is a masterclass in resilience and ambition. We knew early on that the soul of the story resides as much in the people who carried its weight as it did on the mission. It is a story of pride, unwavering faith, ambition and the ability to rise above failure. Together with JioHotstar and TVF, we are incredibly proud to present this series. We hope it allows audiences to experience not only a historic mission but also the human courage that drove it."

Nakuul Mehta added, "What resonated with me most was the sheer honesty of the script. It doesn't just celebrate the final triumph; it honors the grit required to return after failure. Embodying that emotional journey was a challenge that stayed with me long after the cameras stopped rolling. We all worked with a deep respect for the fact that this story belongs to the entire nation. I am immensely proud of this show, and I can't wait for audiences on JioHotstar to witness the quiet resilience that shaped a defining moment in India's history."

Space Gen: Chandrayaan will be out on January 23, 2026 on JioHotstar.

