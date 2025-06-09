Teaser of Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer 'Akhanda 2' unveiled

New Delhi [India], June 9 : Veteran Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has collaborated with director Boyapati Sreenu for their fourth film titled 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam'.

On the occasion of Balakrishna's birthday on Monday, a powerful teaser of the film was unveiled. The teaser shows the actor embodying the fierce essence of Lord Shiva.

The visual of the Trishul, flanked by Nandi and set against the snow-capped backdrop of Kailasam, is breathtaking and steeped in spiritual symbolism. Balakrishna's powerful walk adds a touch of majesty, while the scenes where he hurls goons aside and the intense Trishul-neck shot are jaw-dropping.

The film is currently being shot in the scenic locales of Georgia, where a major sequence is underway.

Akhanda 2: Thandavam stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha, and Aadhi Pinisetty (as the main antagonist). The film is helmed by Boyapati Sreenu and produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, with presentation by M Tejeswini Nandamuri. The music is composed by S. Thaman, cinematography by C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detake, editing by Tammiraju, action choreography by Ram-Lakshman, art direction by A.S. Prakash.

The 2021 action drama Akhanda, which starred Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role, also featured Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth in key roles.

