Teaser of Nani's 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' out on his birthday, take a look

New Delhi [India], February 24 : On the occasion of Nani's 40th birthday, the makers of 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' unveiled the film's teaser.

In the teaser, Nani is seen in an intense action avatar. Towards the end of the glimpse, audiences witness S. J. Suryah as a police officer saying 'Happy Birthday Brother' with a devilish laugh, leaving netizens truly excited.

Sharing the teaser, DVV Entertainment wrote, "Happy Birthday Brother @NameIsNani. Here's our MASS treat for all... Saripodhaa Sanivaaram glimpse."

This Saturday got a new vibe - intense and fiery! 😉🔥 Isn't it? #SaripodhaaSanivaaramGlimpse - https://t.co/L3T34jiCPC#SaripodhaaSanivaaram#SuryasSaturday @NameIsNani pic.twitter.com/EVyDsqCeRp — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) February 24, 2024

Bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, the film also stars Priyanka Mohan and Sai Kumar P in key roles. While the film's music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, Murali G has been roped in as the DOP and Karthika Srinivas as the editor. Vivek Athreya has directed the film.

Nani was last seen in Hi Nanna. It featured Nani as a single parent, Viraj, taking care of his 6-year-old daughter (Kaira Khanna). Mrunal Thakur was seen opposite Nani in the film.

