Teaser of 'Paani' film unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 : On Saturday, the makers of 'Paani' unveiled the film's teaser.

Directed by Addinath M Kothare, the film will see him essaying the role of Hanumant Kendre too. Paani also features Rucha Vaidya, Subodh Bhave, Rajit Kapur, Kishore Kadam, Nitin Dixit, Sachin Goswami, Mohanabai, Shripad Joshi and Vikas Pandurang Patil in prominent roles.

Inspired by the real life story of Hanumant Kendre, who is known for his work in transforming water conservation in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, the upcoming Marathi film Paani is all set to release in cinemas on October 18.

Priyanka Chopra also took to social media and unveiled the film's teaser.

"Through Purple Pebble Pictures, we want to bring stories that need to be heard and stories that bring focus on pressing concerns, and our film 'Paani' embodies everything that we believe in. This film is special and so relevant for the time we're living in. The story will move you, inspire you. And what could be a better beginning for the film than having its teaser launched at Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja. I am super thrilled, and can't wait for the people to watch it," Priyanka, founder and promoter of Purple Pebble Pictures, said in a note shared by her team.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_5cjf7NSH_/?hl=en

Neha Barjatya of Rajshri Entertainment, added, "The Marathi audience is very discerning and understands the power of good cinema. We were waiting for the right opportunity to foray into Marathi cinema and with Paani, we got a beautiful subject to explore. We also got to collaborate with acclaimed production houses like Purple Pebble Pictures and Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd. The entire team of the film is brilliant and we are excited for Paani to release. We launched our teaser today with Bappa's blessings and viewers have loved it. We hope for the love to continue being showered on the film too."

Paani is all set to release in cinemas on October 18.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor