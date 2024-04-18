Teaser of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph's 'Guruvayoorambala Nadayil' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 : On Thursday, the makers of 'Guruvayoorambala Nadayil' unveiled the film's teaser.

The teaser begins with Basil Joseph's character on a bed, praying about the uncertainty of a wedding.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is then introduced, as a woman describes him as a "simple" man, while Basil Joseph's Vinu, his brother in law, is called a "smart fellow".

The film appears to be a comedy. Guruvayoorambala Nadayil is directed by Vipin Das, best known for his acclaimed hit Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. The film is produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta and C V Sarathy.

Prithviraj was last seen as an antagonist in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F also seen in significant parts in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024. It faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

Prithviraj was also seen headlining 'Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)'. Directed by Blessy, the film is based on Benyamin's bestseller 2008 novel of the same name and portrays the actual tale of Najeeb, an immigrant labourer from Kerala who is forced into slavery on a distant goat farm in a Middle Eastern nation.

