Teaser of Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat's 'Jewel Thief' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 : Actor Saif Ali Khan and director Siddharth Anand, who have earlier worked together on films such as 'Salaam Namaste' and 'Ta Ra Rum Pum', are now coming together with a new film titled 'Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins'.

On Monday, the teaser of their film was unveiled at a Netflix event in Mumbai. In the film, Saif will share screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?si=BkaPrRWoPrmjSDGi&v=VSMiXJYK8Rk&feature=youtu.be

The teaser shows Saif and Jaideep's characters joining hands to steal the world's most elusive diamond - The African Red Sun.

The official synopsis of the film read, "A Jewel thief is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the world's most elusive diamond - The African Red Sun. His perfectly planned heist then takes a wild turn. Chaos, twists, and unexpected alliances unfold in this high-stakes race making it a deadly game of deception and betrayal."

Excited about the project, producers, Siddharth and Mamta Anand shared, "We at Marflix are thrilled to make our streaming debut with Netflix through The Jewel Thief. This film has been a labour of love, combining action, suspense, and intrigue to craft an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience. It's a project that pushes creative boundaries with high-octane sequences, gripping storytelling, and breathtaking visuals. Partnering with Netflix allows us to share this thrilling journey with audiences across the globe, transcending borders and redefining how stories are experienced. This marks an exciting chapter for Marflix as we bring our passion for cinema to the dynamic world of streaming, and we couldn't be more excited to embark on this adventure."

The release date of the film has not been disclosed yet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor