Teaser of Sundeep Kishan-starrer 'Sigma' released

Chennai, Dec 23 The makers of director Jason Sanjay's eagerly-awaited film 'Sigma', featuring actor Sundeep Kishan in the lead, on Tuesday released an exciting teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film is among the most eagerly awaited releases in Tamil as Jason Sanjay, who is making his debut as a director with 'Sigma', is the son of well known actor Vijay, who is all set to bid adieu to the world of films as he has now turned a politician.

Headlined by Sundeep Kishan, the film is billed as an action-adventure comedy and has already created a strong buzz with its title, first look, and now, its striking teaser.

The teaser features a powerful dialogue from the protagonist: “Land, water, air and more importantly money -- the value of all these keep rising every single day. However, there is no value for who we are or our relatives. Why? ”

Jason Sanjay makes an impressive first statement as a filmmaker, presenting a sleek, high-octane teaser cut with remarkable confidence. Backed by S. Thaman’s banging and pulsating background score, the teaser feels sharp, energetic, and stylish throughout. Based on the dialogues and visuals, Sigma clearly falls into the vigilante-hero genre- a space famously associated with Jason Sanjay’s father, Thalapathy Vijay- while giving it a youthful, Gen-Z-flavored spin.

Visually, the teaser is rich and refined. Cinematographer Krishnan Vasant’s camera work elevates every frame, lending the film a classy and cinematic appeal. Lyca Productions once again showcases its top-notch production values, ensuring a grand scale and polished presentation.

Sundeep Kishan commands the teaser with terrific screen presence, excelling equally in action, intensity, and energy. The teaser firmly places him at the heart of the narrative, offering intriguing glimpses into a character shaped by inner conflict, ambition, and instinct. Rather than revealing too much, the teaser allows fragments of his persona to unfold organically. Sporting a bold, high-impact action avatar unlike anything seen from him before, Sundeep Kishan delivers with ease, blending raw aggression with effortless swag.

The narrative appears to revolve around a treasure hunt, infused with intense action, twists, and thrills, further adding to the intrigue. Faria Abdullah stars as the female lead opposite Sundeep Kishan, while the supporting cast includes Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Kiran Konda, and Magalakshmi Sudharsanan. Catherine Tresa will be seen in a special appearance in a high-energy song.

Blending slick heist-style thrills with emotional depth and light-hearted wit, Sigma aims to offer a refreshing cinematic experience under the youthful and dynamic vision of Jason Sanjay. The strong technical foundation is further reinforced by Praveen K.L.’s editing and Benjamin M.’s production design.

The multilingual film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release in the summer of 2026, promising a high-energy ride for audiences across regions.

