Teaser of Vijay Deverakonda's VD12 to have Ranbir Kapoor connection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 : Actor Vijay Deverakonda's action drama 'VD12' will soon hit the theatres.

While not much has been revealed about the film yet,has learnt that the teaser of the project will feature Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor's voice-over.

"Vijay Deverakonda who is gearing up for his much anticipated VD12 releasing this year. But what's exciting is that Ranbir Kapoor has given the voice-over for the VD12 teaser which was recorded in Mumbai yesterday," as per a source close to Vijay.

The makers will release the teaser on February 12.

This highly anticipated film is set to be released on March 28, 2025. It is written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Srikara Studios will present the film jointly bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya. The last time Gowtam teamed up with Sithara Entertainments, they came up with the National-award winning sports drama 'Jersey', as the Shraddha Srinath-starrer that won over critics and performed well at the box office.

Last year, Vijay surprised his fans by unveiling his character poster from the film. Vijay's intense expression in the poster hinted at the powerful, intense, gory, and packed performance that fans can expect

The poster features Vijay Deverakonda soaked in blood and looks fierce with short hair cut.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "His Destiny awaits him. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Questions. Rebirth. 28 March, 2025."

More updates on the crew, plot, title and release plan of the film is awaited.

Vijay was last seen in the film 'The Family Star' and had a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD. He was also featured alongside Radhika Madan in Jasleen Royal's song 'Sahiba'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor