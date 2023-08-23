Teaser of Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' out

Los Angeles [US], August 23 : And the wait is over. The teaser of filmmaker Zack Snyder’s sci-fi epic Rebel Moon’s first part titled 'A Child of Fire' has been unveiled.

The space movie stars Sofia Boutella as Kora, a mysterious woman who helps organize the peaceful residents of a planet to fight back against an authoritarian government, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Staz Nair, Michiel Huisman, Charlie Hunnam, E Duffy and Djimon Hounsou are also a part of 'Rebel Moon', which features Hopkins as a robot named Jimmy.

“Rebel Moon” follows the story of a peaceful agrarian colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the Imperium and its dark leader, the tyrannical Regent Balisarius.

It is part one of a two-part movie that Snyder has been developing for years, originally pitching it as a Star Wars movie before Disney acquired Lucasfilm and the idea went back on the shelf, while Snyder went off to the DC Universe to direct projects such as Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Part One, "A Child of Fire," arrives on December 22, 2023, followed by the highly anticipated Part Two, "The Scargiver," premiering on April 19, 2024.

