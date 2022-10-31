Techno music fest 'Locals District' to be held in Alwar palace on Nov 11-14

Mumbai, Oct 31 'Locals District', the techno music festival, is set to return with its new edition. The three-day open-air boutique festivals will be held at the heritage property of Ram Bihari Palace based in Alwar, Rajasthan from November 11 through November 14.

Spread over 72 hours, the festival will see more than 40 artistes from different parts of the country and globally and will see notable names in the global electronic music scenario make their India debut.

Some of the artistes in the line-up are the Iranian DJ- Producer Armen Miran, French powerhouse DJ-Producer Justine Perry, DJuma Soundsystem, Rico Casazza and Just B alongside deep house legends Catz 'n Dogz. Indian techno stalwarts Reverse Osmosis and Mister.k are also on the line-up.

K. Vijay Kumar, Locals District festival founder-director, said in a statement: "We like to stick to heritage properties in Rajasthan to be able to deliver a deeper underlying meaning to the festival venue while our efforts are always directed towards pushing underground music and art and supporting an artistic evolution for everybody involved."

He further mentioned: "As a lot of people from abroad attend our festival, doing this showcases the world how rich our culture is while introducing India to world-class music and sound quality. Over the years we've witnessed a lot of Ind attending festivals internationally. I think it's time that people come to India for the same."

Coming from a hiatus of two years due to the Covid pandemic, the festival is predicting attendees in much larger numbers.

