Ted King makes a comeback to 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

Washington [US], July 1 : Actor Ted King, known for his roles in daytime dramas, is set to reprise his character Jack Finnegan on CBS's long-running soap opera 'The Bold and the Beautiful'.

The news of King's return comes after a hiatus of over a year from the show, with his character last seen in a June 2023 episode.

King, who first joined the cast in 2021, has portrayed the role of Jack Finnegan, a seasoned criminal defence attorney. According to People magazine, he has appeared in 37 episodes thus far.

His return to the series will be marked by a guest appearance airing on Monday, July 1, as confirmed by People magazine.

In his comeback episode, Jack Finnegan will encounter his estranged wife, Dr Li Finnegan, portrayed by Naomi Matsuda, in an unexpected turn of events.

The actor hinted at his return to the set through an Instagram post on June 14, sharing a photo taken in front of the signage for 'The Carol Burnett Show' and expressing his fondness for CBS Television City in Los Angeles, where both shows are filmed.

"Love being back in this building where icons have roamed the hallways for years," King captioned the post, acknowledging the historic significance of the studio.

During his hiatus from 'The Bold and the Beautiful', King expanded his repertoire by starring in the acclaimed 2023 film 'Oppenheimer', which received an Oscar.

The return of Ted King adds to a series of casting updates for 'The Bold and the Beautiful', including Crew Morrow's debut as Will Spencer and Jamison Belushi joining as April, a lab technician.

Reflecting on his experience returning to the soap opera world, actor Clint Howard, who plays the enigmatic character Tom, shared with People magazine his exhilaration at being part of the series' fast-paced production.

"You're handed a lot of scenes to do and you'd better be prepared," Howard remarked, underscoring the demanding nature of working in daytime dramas adding, "I was taught... since I was a little kid that my primary responsibility is to be prepared to show up to work."

