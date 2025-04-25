Ted Sarandos says traditional movie theatre model is "outdated"

Washington [US], April 25 : Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has sparked a debate in the film industry by labelling the traditional movie theatre model as "outdated."

According to Variety, in a recent interview at the Time100 Summit in New York, Sarandos expressed his views on the changing landscape of movie consumption, citing the decline of box office numbers and the shift in consumer preferences.

Sarandos emphasised that Netflix's success lies in its consumer-focused approach, delivering programs in a way that audiences want to watch them.

"What does that say? What is the consumer trying to tell us? That they'd like to watch movies at home, thank you," he said, highlighting the struggles of the global box office, as quoted by Variety.

Sarandos argued that the traditional 45-day window for theatrical releases is "completely out of step with the consumer experience."

He believes that filmmakers should focus on creating content that resonates with audiences, regardless of the platform.

"Make a movie that they love, and they will reward you," he said.

Although Netflix is not entirely removed from the movie theatre business, owning a few select theatres, Sarandos noted that the company's bespoke releases are primarily for awards qualification and press cycles.

He encouraged directors to prioritise the consumer experience, rather than adhering to traditional theatrical release models.

When asked if the desire to make movies for the communal theatre experience is an "outmoded idea," Sarandos replied, "I think it is for most people, not for everybody. If you're fortunate to live enough in Manhattan, and you can walk to a multiplex and see a movie, that's fantastic. Most of the country cannot."

Sarandos emphasised the importance of adapting to changing consumer preferences, rather than getting "trapped" behind traditional industry norms.

"I would be bothered if people stop making great movies," he said, highlighting the need for the entertainment industry to evolve.

