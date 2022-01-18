'Teen Mom' fame Farrah Abraham arrested for slapping security guard at Hollywood nightclub

American TV personality Farrah Abraham of 'Teen Mom' fame was recently arrested in Los Angeles after allegedly slapping a security guard.

According to Fox News, a representative for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the reality TV star was taken into custody on Saturday night.

Police said that Abraham was arrested and booked after officers responded to a battery call at the nightclub where she was partying. Security at the location was told there was a possible fight on the rooftop of the establishment. When guards tried to escort Abraham out of location, she slapped one of them.

"Security called LAPD and placed the suspect under [private persons arrest] PPA arrest for battery," a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department reads. According to TMZ, someone at the club allegedly picked a fight with Abraham and her friend.

When security arrived, the star allegedly got belligerent and was asked to leave the club. At some point, she slapped a guard prompting the police to be called and for her to be detained at the scene.

Abraham shared a video of the incident on her Instagram on Sunday showing her struggling on the ground with a security guard on top of her. She also alleged that the altercation was pre-planned by other people.

"I post this as no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold. I'm putting a restraining order on @antonelloparloto livebad who made this dinner reservation and conspired an attack on myself with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a "private persons arrest" complete setup," she wrote.

The star went on to lament that she was "attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered. As a single mother to be harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer." She called out the club again and demanded it fire its management. She also thanked the police for "rescuing" her.

She concluded, "Woman it is a scary unsafe world we live in, act upon your rights and always care for others even when everyone hurts you and attacks you. You are resilient and you are stronger than all of the weak people out there who hurt and traumatize us."

There is currently no word on whether she will be formally charged but the outlet reports that she was released from custody soon after the incident.

This isn't the first time in recent years that Abraham has been in trouble with the law. In 2018, she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour stemming from a scuffle she had with a Beverly Hills hotel security guard in June of that year.

As a result, she was sentenced to two years of probation and five days of community labor. In addition, Abraham was also "ordered to complete 12 hours of anger management and to stay away from the Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel," according to US Weekly.

( With inputs from ANI )

