Tej Sapru opens up on his role in historical drama ‘Razakar’

Mumbai, March 31 Actor Tej Sapru, who is known for films like ‘Tridev’, ‘Paap Ko Jalaa Kar Raakh Kar Doonga’, ‘Andaz’, ‘Mohra’ and others, essays the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the film ‘Razakar’.

The actor said that this role will change the audience’s perception of him as an actor as after doing an array of negative characters, he has stepped into the role of a person who shaped modern India.

‘Razakar’ is a period drama and brings forth the story set in the aftermath of the partition of India.

The film after releasing in Telugu and Kannada is set for a theatrical release in Hindi and Marathi.

The actor recently spoke with IANS, and said that after the partition, the Nizam territory was not in India, and the film brings to light the events surrounding the inclusion of Nizam territory in India.

Tej told IANS: “‘Razakar’ is currently embroiled in a bit of controversy. The story is from the time when Nizam territory was not a part of India even one year after the partition. It could have gone to Pakistan or Turkey. One man put all his might behind including the Nizam territory in India and that was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I have got the chance to essay the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on screen. So far, you have seen mostly in negative roles but after watching this film, your perception will change.”

Talking about the controversy around the film, he further mentioned, “Razakars were the soldiers of the Nizam and were very brutal. They used to rape women, kill people or convert them back then. The film is based on historical facts so, I don’t understand the reason behind the controversy.”

