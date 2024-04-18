Teja Sajja plays Super Yodha who aces Japanese Karra Samu stick fight in ‘Mirai’

Mumbai, April 18 Actor Teja Sajja, acclaimed for his role in ‘HanuMan’, is set to star in the upcoming multi-lingual film ‘Mirai’, which revolves around King Ashoka and his secret 9.

The title logo of the film, designed in a Japanese font, was unveiled on Thursday.

The first look poster showcases Teja Sajja in a Super Yodha appearance, wielding a Yo (Staff Stick), standing atop an erupting volcano against the backdrop of an eclipse.

Teja's character is tasked with preventing the eclipse from reaching Ashoka's Secret 9. He excels in Karra Samu (stick fights) and other forms of fights.

The cinematography for the film is handled by Karthik Gattamneni, with background score by Gowra.

Karthik has also penned the screenplay, alongside Manibabu Karanam, who has written the dialogues.

The film is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and People Media Factory.

The makers, through the glimpse, have announced the release of ‘Mirai’ in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese languages on April 18, 2025.

