Tejasswi Prakash drops the teaser of her new song 'Rangbahara'

New Delhi, March 28 'Naagin 6' actress Tejasswi Prakash, who is all set for her upcoming Marathi project, 'School College Ani Life', has recently dropped the teaser of a new song 'Rangbahara' from the film. Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi, the film features Tejasswi and Karan Parab in the lead roles.

It is a romantic song featuring Tejasswi and Karan in which he is stunned and lost after looking at the girl from a window. Tejasswi looked simple and elegant in a pink coloured anarkali suit. Karan is seen wearing a white coloured shirt.

She wrote in the caption: "#Rangbahara Song Out Tomorrow! #SchoolCollegeAniLife #Releasing14thApril"

After she dropped the teaser, her fans expressed their excitement.

One fan wrote: "I pray to God your movie gone to be a blockbuster movie"

Another mentioned: "Stunner"

The film is about youth in college and schools and the issues faced by them. It is also about friendship and love affairs during the teenage years.

