Tejasswi Prakash is living her ‘main character moment’

Mumbai, April 28 Popular television actress Tejasswi Prakash looked absolutely breathtaking in a deep aubergine-hued ensemble, effortlessly channeling her 'main character moment' with every frame she graced.

The actress, who was the second runner-up in the competitive culinary show “Celebrity MasterChef”, took to Instagram, where she dropped a handful of her pictures.

In the images, Tejasswi could be seen standing gracefully beside a grand piano. She is dressed in an elegant, deep aubergine coloured saree with intricate glittering details. The blouse is stylish and modern, heavily embellished with shimmering beadwork, and features a dramatic cape-like overlay made of a sheer, sparkly fabric that drapes over her shoulders and arms.

To complete her look, Tejasswi, who is dating actor Karan Kundrra, styled her hair neatly in an elegant updo and opted for soft make-up.

“Main character moment,” she wrote as the caption.

The 31-year-old TV star began her acting career in 2012, with the thriller 2612 playing Rashmi Bhargava. In 2013, she was seen playing Dhara Vaishnav in soap opera Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki opposite Jay Soni.

From 2015 to 2016, she portrayed the leading role of Ragini Maheshwari in popular drama romance Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. In 2017, she was seen in Pehredaar Piya Ki. After the show concluded, she was re-cast as Diya Singh in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya.

In 2018, she portrayed Uruvi in the mythological drama Karn Sangini opposite Aashim Gulati.

Tejasswi participated in the 15th season of Bigg Boss and emerged as the winner after an intense 17-week journey. During the show, she met her now-boyfriend Karan Kundrra, and the two fell in love. Their fans affectionately call them 'TejRan'.

She was later seen in the sixth installment of “Naagin,” where she played the protagonist Pratha Gujral, a shape-shifting serpent.

