Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's romantic banter on her London snap will melt your hearts

Mumbai, July 29 Actress Tejasswi Prakash, who was recently on a vacation to Europe with her beau Karan Kundrra, has dropped another picture of herself, wandering on the streets of London.

The winner of 'Bigg Boss 15', Tejasswi, who has 7.5 million followers on Instagram, dropped a picture from the Marylebone station, which is a Central London railway terminus and connects the London Underground station in the Marylebone area of the City of Westminster.

The snap shows Tejasswi wearing a tube pink checkered top, and matching frill skirt. The outfit is rounded off with black boots. She is candidly posing, looking away from the lenses.

She has captioned the post: "Happiness doesn't just happen it's created."

Her boyfriend Karan commented on the post and said: "Hor kinna kiss karaaan teinu." She replied to it saying, "Karan where do I hide my face???? Please suggest in comments...Thank you."

In another comment, Karan wrote: "Pics don't just happen they get clicked...thank you". To this, the 'Naagin 6' actress said: "Karan all picture courtesy in London is my very own personal chica," followed by a red heart emoji.

Tejasswi and Karan are in a romantic relationship since they participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15'.

On the work front, Tejasswi began her acting career in 2012, with the thriller show '2612', essaying the role of Rashmi Bhargava. In 2013, she portrayed Dhara Vaishnav in the show 'Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki' alongside Jay Soni.

She then starred in soap operas like-- 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur', 'Pehredaar Piya Ki', 'Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya', 'Karn Sangini', 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2'.

Tejasswi also participated in the stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'.

On the other hand, Karan was last seen in the movie 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely', starring Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz in lead roles. He is currently seen in the celebrity cooking show 'Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment'.

