Tejasswi Prakash offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on her birthday

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 10 : Actor Tejasswi Prakash offered prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Tuesday and sought the blessings of Lord Shiva.

She reached near the sanctum sanctorum gate of the temple, prayed to Lord Shiva, and then performed worship rituals at the Nandi hall of the temple on her birthday.

After offering prayers, Tejasswi spoke toand shared her experience visiting the temple and taking part in Bhasm Aarti. She said, "Aaj Mahakaleshwar mandir mein mai darshan aur bhasma aarti ke liye this..darshan bahut sundar hua hai aaj mera janamdin hai..din ki shuruat subah 3 baje se ho gayi..arti ke samaye bahut energetic feel hu aur strog feeling aa rahi thi..(Today I went to Mahakaleshwar temple for darshan and bhasma aarti..this darshan was wonderful, today is my birthday..the day started at 3 in the morning..during the aarti I was feeling very energetic and was feeling strong.)

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, situated on the banks of the Shipra River in Ujjain, holds immense religious significance as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

The Bhasma Aarti is one of the most revered rituals here at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, which is performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM.

According to temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of Baba Mahakal's doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

The deity is then adorned with cannabis and sandalwood before the unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti take place, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the resonating sound of conch shells.

Devotees from across the country visit the temple to witness this divine ritual, believing that attending the Bhasma Aarti brings blessings and fulfillment of wishes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is best known for portraying Ragini Gadodia Maheshwari in 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur' and Pratha Gujral in 'Naagin 6'. She also participated in reality shows 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' (2020), and 'Bigg Boss 15' (2021). In April 2023, she was seen as the lead heroine of Marathi film 'School CollegeLife' produced by Rohit Shetty and in 2025, Tejasswi participated in the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India and emerged as 2nd runner up.

