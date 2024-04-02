Tejasswi Prakash stuns in all-black outfit; fans call her 'mystic beauty'
By IANS | Published: April 2, 2024 06:28 PM2024-04-02T18:28:19+5:302024-04-02T18:30:11+5:30
Mumbai, April 2 The 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash on Tuesday dropped scintillating pictures in a black ...
Mumbai, April 2 The 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash on Tuesday dropped scintillating pictures in a black outfit, leaving fans in awe of her 'mystical' beauty.
Taking to Instagram, the 'Naagin 6' actress, who has 7.4 million followers, Tejasswi shared a string of pictures, wherein we can see her wearing an all-black outfit -- a half-sleeves crop top with closed neckline, and a matching skirt.
She rounded off the look with matching heels and silver necklace.
For the makeup, she went all glam-- glossy pink lips, thick eyebrows, and kohl-rimmed eyes. Her hair is tied in a bun.
The post is captioned as: "Can you please take my picture with the mirror?"
Actress Smriti Kalra commented: "Classy."
One user commented: "The flawless beauty... what fantastic clicks."
Another user said: "mystic beauty."
One fan said: "so elegant."
Meanwhile, the actress is known for her work in 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2', 'Karn Sangini', 'Pehredaar Piya Ki', and 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur'.
--IANS
sp/dan
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app