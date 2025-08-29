Telangana artist carves dancing Ganesha on eyelash tip

New Delhi [India], August 29 : With the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities gaining momentum across the country, people have welcomed Bappa in their own style.

Ajay Kumar Mattewada, an internationally acclaimed micro-sculptor from Warangal, created a stunning piece of art by sculpting a dancing Lord Ganesha on the tip of an eyelash.

In observance of Vinayaka Chavithi or Ganesh Chaturthi, Mattewade created the microsculpture, measuring only 0.37 mm (370 microns) in height. The creation is completely invisible to the naked eye and is viewable only through a microscope.

For sculpting the same, he used soft wax, grains of sand, plastic powder, specially-crafted micro tools, and a caterpillar hair as a brush for painting. The entire artwork took him 120 hours across two months, Mattewada told ANI.

"I have been engaged in micro-sculpting for 40 years now. I learned the art from my father, who was a freedom fighter. He used to do the sculpting on very small grains, and I slowly learned the skills by drawing pictures on rice grains," he said.

Speaking about his latest work, Mattewada shared the entire process of bringing the artpiece to life.

He also opened up about his other artworks including a record-breaking tiny lock and more. "I even created micro-sculptors inside the hole of a needle. I added the visuals of the Dandi march inside the needle hole, which is now present at the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial in Dandi, Gujarat. It was recognised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020," he added.

Ajay Kumar Mattewada's daughter, Vaishali expressed a feeling of pride toward his creation. "On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, my father created an artwork on the tip of an eyelash where he shows a dancing Ganesha. We are very proud of him. He has also done many exhibitions across the world, including a significant one in Dubai," she told ANI.

Santosh Mandwa, an art lover from Warangal, recalled visiting one of Mattewada's exhibition, further delving deeper about his passion for the work.

"I came to know that his every artwork takes 3-4 months of dedication and passion to complete. It is difficult to create such amazing artworks in the eye of a needle. It was even appreciation by PM Modi and received global recognition," he shared.

Born into a family of goldsmiths, Ajay Kumar Mattewada started learning micro art from the age of 14 under his father's guidance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor