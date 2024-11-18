Telangana Bans Diljit Dosanjh Songs, Singer Gives Befitting Reply to Govt During His Hyderabad Concert (Watch Video)

Punjabi pop sensation Diljit Dosanjh is currently on tour in India, thrilling fans at sold-out shows. However, his recent concert in Hyderabad gained unwanted attention on social media.

Prior to the Hyderabad performance, Diljit received a legal notice from the Telangana government prohibiting him from performing songs that promote alcohol, drugs, and violence. This notice was issued just hours before his Friday show, following a complaint from a Chandigarh resident alleging that Diljit had previously performed songs promoting alcohol and violence at a previous concert in New Delhi.

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has responded to recent controversy surrounding his song lyrics, which led to a complaint from the Telangana government. Songs like Panch Tara and Patiala Peg were specifically mentioned in the complaint, which raised concerns over the content of his performances, particularly regarding the involvement of children. The Telangana government warned the singer against repeating such performances and urged event organizers to ensure the safety of attendees.

In response, Diljit reshared a video on Instagram posted by one of his fan pages. In the clip, he is seen on stage addressing the issue by tweaking the lyrics of his song, turning the controversy into a viral moment. He humorously remarked, "Koi bahar se kalakaar ayega woh jo marzi gaa k jaaye, jo marzi kare koi tension nahi hai. Lekin apna kalakaar ghar aa raha hai, usme twanu pareshani, taang adani hai. Par main bhi ek baat bata doon, eh Dosanjha aala bugge, eh ni chadtaa," which translates to: "If an artist from abroad comes, they can sing whatever they want, but when it's an Indian artist, you interfere. But let me tell you, I am Dosanjhawala, I won’t back down."

Diljit’s Upcoming Concerts

Diljit will continue his concert tour across India with upcoming performances:

November 17 – Ahmedabad

November 22 – Lucknow

November 24 – Pune

November 30 – Kolkata