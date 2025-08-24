Telangana CM moots monitoring mechanism for Tollywood

Hyderabad, Aug 24 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday called for an effective monitoring mechanism for the Telugu film industry.

He also proposed a joint policy framework involving producers, workers, and the government. He assured that the interests of both producers and workers will be safeguarded.

The Chief Minister mooted the proposals when a group of Tollywood producers and directors led by Telangana State Film Development Corporation (TSFDC) chairman and eminent filmmaker Dil Raju met him at his residence.

The meeting came days after film workers ended their strike after an intervention by the Chief Minister.

Stating that a positive working environment in the film industry is essential, he said the government will hold discussions with film workers to address their concerns.

“Cinema is a vital industry for Telangana, and the government is committed to resolving disputes, ensuring that issues such as strikes do not disrupt its functioning. Reforms are needed in producer-worker relations, with producers urged to act with humanity towards workers,” he said.

CM Revanth Reddy stated that efforts will be made to prepare a white paper outlining long-term needs and reforms. He made it clear that the government will not tolerate attempts to monopolise or control industry systems and emphasised that all stakeholders must function within the law.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, he told the producers and directors that the government will remain neutral in disputes but will ensure fair solutions for all parties.

Reiterating that the government’s vision is to place the Telugu film industry on the global stage, he said more Telugu films should be encouraged to be shot in Telangana. He noted that Hyderabad continues to attract international film projects.

Emphasising the importance of the film industry to Telangana’s cultural and economic growth, CM Revanth Reddy assured complete government support to ensure that the Telugu film sector continues to thrive globally.

Measures will be taken to enhance skills for newcomers and create opportunities through a corpus fund dedicated to skill development.

The upcoming Skill University will provide specialised training facilities for the film sector. The Telugu film industry, which has already achieved international recognition, must be strengthened further, the Chief Minister said.

He reiterated that cinema is not only a form of art and culture but also a major employment-generating industry that contributes significantly to Telangana’s economy and reputation.

Prominent producers including Allu Aravind, D. Suresh Babu, Gemini Kiran, Sravanthi Ravi Kishore, Naveen Erneni, Vamsi, Bapineedu, DVV Danayya, Gopi, Cherukuri Sudhakar, Sahu, Abhishek Agarwal, Vishwaprasad, Anil Sunkara, Sharath Marar, NV Prasad, SKN, Radha Mohan, Damu, along with celebrated directors Trivikram Srinivas, Boyapati Srinivas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Vamshi Paidipally, Anil Ravipudi, Venky Kudumula, were present.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor