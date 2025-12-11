Telangana HC suspends order allowing ticket price hike for ‘Akhanda 2’

Hyderabad, Dec 11 The Telangana High Court on Thursday suspended the state government order allowing increased cinema ticket prices for Balakrishna-starrer "Akhanda 2".

The movie is slated to be released on Friday, while the premiere show is scheduled on Thursday night.

On a petition challenging the circular issued by the Principal Secretary (Home), the High Court issued notices to the Home Ministry and film producers 14 Reels Plus. It also issued notice to the Film, Television, Theatre Development Corporation. The court adjourned further hearing in the matter to Friday.

The government had, on Wednesday, issued a circular permitting increased cinema ticket prices for "Akhanda 2".

It also allowed a special premiere show for 8 p.m. on Thursday, with tickets priced at Rs 600. The first three days post-release will see single screens charging Rs 50 extra per ticket and multiplexes adding Rs 100.

The government has also mandated that 20 per cent of the additional revenue from the increased rates must be contributed to the Movie Artistes Welfare Association.

Lawyer Srinivas Reddy challenged the government order and sought an immediate hearing. Taking up the case after lunch, Justice N. V. Shravan Kumar suspended the order.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the circular allowing increased ticket rates for "Akhanda 2" violates the earlier court orders.

In September, the High Court had suspended a state government memo which allowed higher ticket prices for the Telugu film "OG".

The memo, issued by the Principal Secretary, Home, permitted a special 9 pm screening on September 24 at Rs 800 per ticket, including GST, and higher rates until October 4.

The High Court order created uncertainty about the premier show of "Akhanda 2" as several fans of Balakrishna had purchased tickets for Rs 600.

"Balakrishna's Akhanda 2: Thaandavam" was previously postponed after legal and financial issues led to uncertainty around its release.

The delays were triggered by a court dispute in Tamil Nadu between Eros International Media Limited and 14 Reels Plus Entertainment Private Limited. The Madras High Court had issued an order restraining the film’s release due to an arbitral dispute involving about Rs 28 crore.

