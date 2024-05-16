Telangana Single-Screen Theatres Temporarily Close Amidst Film Drought

In response to the lack of major movie releases, single-screen theatres across Telangana have announced a temporary shutdown for 10 days. This decision comes as a result of the absence of significant film releases, leaving these theatres with minimal footfall and struggling to sustain operations.

Theatre owners cited the current dearth of big-budget films as the primary reason behind the closure. With no major releases to attract audiences, these establishments are facing financial challenges, including mounting operational costs and diminishing revenues.

After Sankranti 2024, no big films have managed to lure in audiences to the theatres. Over the past few weeks, the film business in Telangana has taken a hit there by pushing the Theatre Association to take the decision to shut down from May 17.This is due to poor turnout in theatres and lack of big releases. Due to the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) and the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, theatres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh did not see a huge turnout.

The single-screen theatres will re-open for Vishwak Sen's 'Gangs of Godavari' on May 31. Also, many theatres and multiplexes are pinning hopes on big-budget films such as 'Kalki 2898 AD', 'Pushpa: The Rule', 'Game Changer', 'Vishwambhara' and 'Indian 2', amongst others, to revive the film business.