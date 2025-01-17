Telegu comedy-drama 'Sivarapalli' to be out on this date

New Delhi [India], January 17 : The Telugu original comedy-drama series 'Sivarapalli' which is a remake of the popular series Panchayat, is set to release on Prime Video on January 24.

The makers on Friday took to their X account to announce the release date and shared the trailer of the series.

Sivarapalli follows the story of Shyam, an engineering graduate from Hyderabad, who reluctantly becomes a Panchayat Secretary in a remote Telangana village. The series is a light-hearted tale of his struggles, misadventures, and his journey to adapt to the quirks of rural life.

The eight-episode series is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), directed by Bhaskhar Maurya, and written by Shanmukha Prashanth. It features Rag Mayur, Muralidhar Goud, Rupa Lakshmi, Uday Gurrala, Sunny Palle, and Pavani Karanam.

In a statement shared by the team, Prime Video's Director of Content Licensing, Manish Menghani, said, "Our diverse audience's evolving preferences inspire us to expand our local language content with authentic and compelling stories."

"We are excited to collaborate once again with our trusted partners, TVF, who share our vision for fresh and innovative storytelling. We are thrilled to present the Telugu Original comedy-drama Sivarapalli to our audiences. This series seamlessly blends old-world charm, humor, and quirky characters into a simple yet captivating narrative that reflects the unique cultural and social essence of the small-town village of Sivarapalli," he added.

'Sivarapalli' will be available in Telugu with English subtitles and will stream in over 240 countries and territories.

The original Hindi version, which stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghuvir Yadav, returned for Season 3 in 2024. Season 4 is already being made, but the release date is yet to be announced.

Panchayat Season 4, produced under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF), is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya.

The Tamil version of the series, 'Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam', featuring Abishek Kumar, Chetan, and Devadarshini in lead roles, premiered on Amazon Prime Video in September 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor