Television Actress Dipika Kakar Diagnosed With Stage 2 Liver Cancer, Ask Fans To Pray

Dipika Kakar who is known for her role of Simar from television series 'Sasural Simar Ka', has been diagnosed with liver cancer. Dipika shared a emotional post on her official Instagram account and revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. Earlier on May 15 Shoiab in his Youtube video revealed that Dipika has been diagnosed with a "tennis ball-sized" tumour in the liver and she would undergo more tests to check whether the tumour was cancerous.

Dipika in her Instagram post, " As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced! I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshAllah!"

"With my entire family being by my side and All the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too! InshaAllah, Keep me in your prayers! Lots Of Love," Dipika added.

Dipika and Shoiab have a huge fan following and post the news they are shocked and are taking time to digest this new. Her comment section is filled with prayers for her speedy recover.

Shoaib Ibrahim's Reaction After Cancer Diagnosis and Son Ruhan's reaction.

Shoaib Ibrahim shared that Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with a liver tumor. Initially, Dipika experienced stomach pain and was treated for acidity, but the pain persisted. After blood tests and a CT scan, doctors discovered a sizable tumor, approximately the size of a tennis ball, in the left lobe of her liver. This diagnosis was a shock to the couple. Dipika, who recently made her television comeback on "Celebrity MasterChef India" after a five-year hiatus, had previously exited the show due to health concerns.

Dipika's husband is making sure that he is giving update about her health to their well-wishers through his youtube volg. in new post he also spoke about how their two year old son Ruhaan is dealing with the situation. He said he is very much clamed and behaving in a mature manner. During the vlog, Dipika mentioned that Ruhaan understands she isn't well. She explained that he visits her briefly a couple of times a day, seemingly aware of her condition, and that they are grateful for the support of their family.