Telugu actor apologises after comments on women's dressing, women commission takes cognisance

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 24 : Telugu actor Sivaji, widely known for his work in film and reality TV, including Bigg Boss Telugu, has come under intense public scrutiny for comments that he made over women's clothing.

At a recent pre-release event of his upcoming film 'Dhandoraa', Sivaji suggested that women wear traditional attire like sarees to maintain dignity and beauty. He also remarked how revealing clothes are not the "epitome of glamour" and that actresses should prioritise grace over showcasing their bodies.

The comments quickly drew sharp criticism from women in the film industry, with over 100 women professionals filing a complaint with the Movie Artists Association (MAA) Hyderabad.

They condemned Sivaji's remarks as "policing women's clothing" and "reinforcing regressive, patriarchal narratives."

Amid the growing backlash, Sivaji has issued a public apology, acknowledging that his words were inappropriate.

The MAA, in a statement, said that the matter is considered addressed.

"My apologies for whatever I spoke about in the safety of heroines yesterday at the Dhadoraa pre-release event. My intention is good, but those two words are not correct. I totally regret myself, I always believe woman is Maha Shakti Amma lekapote prapanchame Ledu me manobhavalu gayaparichinanduku heart felt apology's Na intention was good those two words not correct," the actor's apology note read.

Dissatisfied with the same, the Telangana State Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognisance of the issue and summoned Sivaji for an enquiry on December 27, 2025. The controversy has sparked a wider debate on social media.

Playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada took to her X and criticised his remarks. A part of her post read, "Telugu Actor Sivaji doles out unnecessary advice to Actresses using slurs like 'Daridrapu Munda', saying they need to wear Saris to cover their 'Saamaan' - a word incels use. Unbelievable how women are treated here. Just unbelievable."

Telugu Actor Sivaji doles out unnecessary advice to Actresses using slurs like ‘Daridrapu Munda’ saying they need to wear Saris to cover their ‘Saamaan’ - a word incels use. Actor Shivaji played a villain in a fantastic film and end up becoming the hero for incel boys. The… — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 23, 2025

Actor Anasuya Bharadwaj also reacted to the incident and penned a long note. "Controlling others is weakness disguised as strength. Respect is real power," she wrote.

Among others like filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and actor Manchu Manoj, who responded.

