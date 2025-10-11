Telugu actor Sai Durgha Tej unveils "first-of-its-kind" Gen Z Auto Expo in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 11 : Tollywood actor Sai Durgha Tej inaugurated 'Fast & Curious - The Auto Expo 2025', a first-of-its-kind initiative, on Saturday.

Organised by Student Tribe in India at T-Hub, Hyderabad, the Gen Z Auto Expo has been designed to inspire and engage young enthusiasts, showcasing how cars and creativity intersect with the worlds of technology and film.

Speaking to ANI, actor Sai Durgha Tej expressed his thoughts about the participation of young students.

"I am very happy for that. I believe that the young generation is very fast. So I really want them to slow down, look around, and see that there are many opportunities coming in their way. I really wish that they would take it easy and focus on their present situation.

Further in the conversation, the actor also shed light on his upcoming film, titled 'SYG' (also known as 'Sambarala Yeti Gattu'), and added, "I really hope this film will do well for the Telugu audience and for all Indians."

Founder and CEO of Student Tribe, Sri Charan Lakkaraju, explained how the Auto Expo offers a wonderful initiative to students with real exposure to career opportunities in the automobile industry. "It's great to see young minds interacting directly with experts, understanding industry trends, and discovering where their skills fit in," he said.

With more than 2000 students from over 100 different colleges across Telangana, the expo has offered them a unique platform to explore, learn, and engage with the automotive world.

Meanwhile, the expo witnessed an extraordinary showcase of special cars, including Morris Oxford 1951, Buick 1945, Desoto 1946, vintage cars from Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kaantha' film, Audi R8, and the car used in OG (Dodge Kingsway 1955), highlighting automotive history and design in films.

Workshops and interactive sessions were also designed to introduce students to careers in automotive design, engineering, and technology.

The Auto Expo 2025 provided a platform for students, creators, and automobile enthusiasts from multiple colleges to connect, learn, and explore potential career paths in the automotive sector, a unique opportunity for Gen Z to combine passion with professional insights.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor