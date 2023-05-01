Telugu choreographer Chaitanya dies by suicide due to financial woes

Telugu Choreographer Chaitanya passed away on Sunday, April 30. The choreographer reportedly died by suicide. Reportedly, Chaitanya could not repay his loans and therefore hanged himself in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. Chaitanya was seen in the popular Telugu dance show Dhee.

As reported by India Today, Chaitanya shared a video on his social media handles just before his death. In the video, he revealed that he could not repay his loans and therefore feels burdened by the financial commitments.

“My mom, dad, and sister took good care of me without letting me face any problems. My sincere apologies to all my friends. I bothered many people, and my apologies to all. I lost my goodness regarding money matters. Not just taking loans, but one should have the capacity to repay them. But I couldn’t do it. Currently, I am in Nellore, and this is my last day. I cannot bear the problems associated with my loans," he said.