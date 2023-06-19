Telugu choreographer Rakesh Master passes away at 53 due to multiple organ failure

Renowned choreographer, Rakesh Master, breathed his last on Sunday, June 18, afternoon at a hospital in Hyderabad. He was 53 years old. Going by the hospital statement, his health deteriorated in a short span of time and he suffered from multi-organ failure. His sudden demise has come across as a huge shock to the members of the Telugu film industry and its followers.

Rakesh Master was shooting for a project in Visakhapatnam last week. He returned to Hyderabad after wrapping up the shoot. After he returned home, he fell ill.The choreographer was rushed to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. But, due to complications, he breathed his last. He was a diabetic patient and suffered multi-organ failure due to severe metabolic acidosis. Reportedly, he passed away at around 5 pm on June 18.

Rakesh began his career when he participated in dance reality shows, Aata and Dhee. After gaining popularity, he transitioned from television to Telugu finema. He choreographed several superhit songs and had worked in over 15000 films.Rakesh was also known for speaking his mind out. His interviews have always become a talking point on social media. He also appeared in some episodes of Jabardasth.Some of his famous songs include Vendi Thearku Maa Vandalu, Chandamama Kanna Challanivade, Ecstacy Privacy and Seetharama Raju to name a few.