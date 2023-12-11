Telugu crime series 'Vyooham' to be out on this date

New Delhi [India], December 11 : A new Telugu crime series, 'Vyooham', is all set to be out soon.

On Monday, Prime Video announced the series, which features Sai Sushanth Reddy, Chaitanya Krishna, Pavani Gangireddy, Ravindra Vijay, and Shashank Siddamsetty in prominent roles.

As per a statement, 'Vyooham' is an investigative crime thriller series that follows the story of a police officer. As he seeks justice, a complex array of suspects adds suspense, unveiling a mystery that challenges the officer and delves into his haunting past. With a captivating storyline and compelling performances, the series ensures a riveting experience, taking audiences through unexpected twists and turns.

'Vyooham' is produced by Annapurna Studios and directed by Sashikanth Srivaishnav Peesapati. It will be released on the OTT platform December 14.

