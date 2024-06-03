Telugu series 'Paruvu' to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : Telugu crime thriller series 'Paruvu' is all set to hit the OTT.

Directed by Siddharth Naidu and Vadlapati Rajashekhar, 'Paruvu' will be out on ZEE5 on June 14.

The official synopsis of the show read, "Paruvu follows a couple who dares to defy societal norms by eloping and marrying despite belonging to warring castes. Disowned by their families, the couple is forced to return to their town one day due to a death in the family. However, everything goes wrong when they realize that a sinister plan is executed to eliminate them. The couple, in a fight for survival, end up defeating that plan, only to now get stuck in a town where they are being hunted. As their act ignites clan wars fueled by egos, political ambitions, and social hierarchies, the couple must devise effective strategies and rely on sheer luck to endure the most grueling 24 hours of their lives. However, even their best-laid plans harbor unforeseen variables that threaten not only to upend their lives but also to claim them, testing the true extent of their resilience and determination to defend their honor in a world designed to crush it."

On what audience can expect from the show, producer Sushmitha Konidela, said, "I'm always drawn to stories that are both entertaining and socially relevant. 'Paruvu' personifies this - it's a crime thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat, but it also holds up a mirror to the harsh realities of caste discrimination and honor killings that still plague our society. Bringing such a bold and provocative narrative to life has been an immensely fulfilling experience."

Sushmitha added, " I'm grateful to have worked with an incredible team of creative visionaries like director and writer Siddharth Naidu & director Vadlapati Rajashekhar, who didn't shy away from exploring these complex themes and bringing it alive. And our talented cast, led by the versatile Naga Babu garu, Nivetha Pethura and Naresh Agastya delivered truly powerful performances that will leave a lasting impact on audiences. I hope 'Paruvu' serves as an eye-opener and sparks important conversations around regressive social norms that still hold us back."

Nivetha Pethuraj, Naresh Agastya, Nagababu, and Pranita Patnaik are a part of the show.

