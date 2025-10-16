Telugu star Siddhu Jonnalagada tells boys: Self-respect is non negotiable!

Hyderabad, Oct 16 Actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda, who plays the lead along with actresses Srinidhi Shetty and Raashi Khanna in director Neeraja Kona's eagerly awaited upcoming Telugu romantic drama 'Telusu Kada', has now told boys that self-respect is non-negotiable.

People Media Factory, the makers of the film, on Thursday, shared a video clip of the actor's speech during one of the film's pre-release events in which the actor was seen addressing boys and young men.

Siddhu Jonnalagada, who appears to portray a very strong character in the relationship drama 'Telusu Kada', said, "Let us now talk to the boys and let us talk a little seriously. If it so happens that a woman breaks your heart and goes away, allow the person to go away. If you say, 'No, it is not like that' and look to pursue the person, then you will lose the respect you have for yourself and you will lose it to the extent you go behind that person."

He went on to say, "Self-respect is non negotiable. It is paramount. It should be there right at the top. You might feel pain, you might cry, and might feel why did we get ourselves into this position. Allow it to happen, it is okay. The real story begins then. It is at that point that another person emerges from within you. A person like Varun. That is the time you understand that our emotions must always be under our control. Power centre must always be maintained here (pointing to his heart)."

The film has triggered a lot of interest ever since the makers released a trailer that has raised quite a few eyebrows.

People Media Factory, the production house which has produced the film, took to its social media handles to share the link to the teaser of the film. It said, "This Diwali, love will be UNAPOLOGETICALLY RADICAL. #TelusuKadaTrailer out now!#TelusuKada in cinemas October 17th. #LoveU2 #UnapologeticallyRadical"

The trailer released begins with Siddhu Jonnalagada explaining his views on retaining power in a relationship. He says, "The day you show your pain and tears to a woman is the day you place your hair in her hands for her to weild control over you. Never allow them to control.The power centre should always be here (pointing to his heart). Whom we love, how much we love them and how we show that love should be in our control. "

We also see Srinidhi Shetty's character telling him at one point, "You scare me." He replies,"Then, be scared." In another instance, Raashi Khanna is seen asking him, "Can you guarantee a good life if I marry you?" He replies, "I'm not a salesman to give you guarantees or warranties."

The trailer has several scenes of Siddhu Jonnalagadda's character having verbal confrontations with his friends/buddies. In one, he is seen telling his friend, "If you and your social circle can't accept this truth, all of you are welcome to come and stand in a line."

One more conversation between his friend and him has his friend saying, "If I give you a heads up before slapping you, is it going to hurt any less? In fact, the anticipation of the slap will scare you more." The trailer has a scene that shows the friend warning him,"The consequences will be fatal" and Siddhu Jonnalagaada replies with a smile,"Let's see!"

The trailer of 'Telusu Kada' gives the impression that this will be a film which will be more about power and control in interpersonal relationships than about romance and love.

It may be recalled that actress Srinidhi Shetty plays a character called Raaga while actress Raashi Khanna plays a character called Anjali in the film. 'Telusu Kada' is slated for release on October 17 for the festival of Deepavali this year.

