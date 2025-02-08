Telugu Warriors Team pays homage to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Chennai, Feb 8 The Telugu Warriors team, comprising professionals from the Telugu film industry, visited the resting place of Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar and paid homage to the late actor before gearing up for their match against the Karnataka Bulldozers in the Celebrity Cricket League tournament.

Music director Thaman, who plays for the Telugu Warriors, on Saturday posted a video clip of the team from the Telugu film industry, that is now in Bangalore for their match against the team from the Kannada film industry, paying homage to the late actor, who was also a well known philanthropist. The clip ended with the line, “We miss you Appu anna”.

Thaman also went on to put out a heart touching post on his visit to the resting place of the late actor.

He wrote, “How can you leave us Anna? We miss you dear @PuneethRajkumar Anna. One of the finest Humans, friend, brother. I love him. I miss him. Eyes were filled with tears typing this. God is harsh. Sometimes … He makes the Best. He takes the best. We love you #Appu Anna. What you have done to the society and your people is so biggg. Can’t be expressed in words.”

A day before arriving at Bangalore, Thaman was busy working to deliver to fans the OST of his recent film ‘DaakuMaharaj’. He wrote, “Hello guys sorry for the delay of #DaakuMaharaajOST .. I am adding that #Sarkaruraa Song also. Then, extending some more Bgms as you all welcomed it in a great way. This making video of the DAAKU OST will stun you all. 13th of Feb THE OST WILL BE LIVE IN ALL OUR PLAYFORMS. 27 + tracks and an additional song.”

The musician also put out a tweet on the match of the Telugu Warriors team with the Karnataka Bull Dozers. He wrote, “Big day tomorrow For our Dear Team @TeluguWarriors1 playing against @ccl_kb at #Chinnaswamy Stadium with A PACKED HOUSE. See you all tomorrow my dear friends #teluguwarriors @AkhilAkkineni8”

