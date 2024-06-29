Tensions flare up as Anicka gets betrayed by Akriti on ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5’

Mumbai, June 29 The upcoming episode of the dating reality show 'MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please' features Anicka getting betrayed by Akriti, who makes a sudden switch by dumping Siwet.

Following this, Anicka tells Akriti: "You'll feel what I'm feeling now."

After a tumultuous Dome Session packed with unexpected twists and turns, the contestants return to the villa, gasping for breath.

In a surprising turn of events, Lakshay is seen comforting Anicka, hinting at a potential rekindling of their past romance amid the turmoil.

Elsewhere in the show, the girls gear up for the 'Fatti Baniyan Nikla Hero' challenge, where they'll transform their squeezes into fashion icons, competing for admiration. Each Ideal Match selects two couples to tackle the task, accompanied by Splitsvillains' assistants, promising unforeseen pairings and fresh drama.

During the episode, the Splitsvillains are asked to sell 'jhumkas' for 1,000 bucks, while some are asked to buy clothes for free. The Splitsvillains also enjoy 'ghoomar' on the streets of Udaipur, with Sunny and Tanuj swaying to Rajasthani beats back at the villa.

In another corner, the Ideal Matches' date invokes a tense mood as Shubhi mentions Rushali's past, triggering Harsh's abrupt exit. Shubhi feels sidelined and disrespected, but assistant Shobikha lends a comforting ear. Meanwhile, Nayera and Digvijay enjoy a playful friends date.

The next morning, the contestants embark on a journey into the world of teddy bears with the 'Teddy Meri Kahani' challenge.

In the first phase, they face a wall with three holes concealing numbers. Adjusting the wall to reveal the correct combination, they retrieve a fishing rod from a nearby chest and stuff their teddy bears with wool from provided bags.

'MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please' is available on MTV and JioCinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor