'Tenu Ki Pata' out now: Aryan Khan makes singing debut with 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' song, Diljit Dosanjh lends vocals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 : The third song titled 'Tenu Ki Pata' has been released from Aryan Khan directorial 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood.'

With the vocals of Diljit Dosanjh and Ujwal Gupta, the song also marks the first-ever singing appearance of Aryan Khan, who lent his voice for selective parts.

Picturised mainly on the character of Manoj Pahwa inside Aryan's stylised world, the high-octane track seamlessly blends bold beats, infectious rhythms, and an attitude that offers a glimpse into the chaos, ambition, and edge that define the narrative.

Singer Badshah also makes an appearance in the music video, clashing with Pahwa.

"It's the kind of song that brings adrenaline and attitude in equal measure," the makers said, as per the press release.

The song has been composed, arranged, and produced by Ujwal Gupta, with lyrics by Kumaar. While the makers have already released two songs, including 'Badli Si Hawa Hai' and 'Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri', the third single shows a shift in the vibe by blending Dosanjh's Punjabi essence with modern production.

Released under the label T-Series, 'Tenu Ki Pata' continues to push the musical storytelling of the series forward, adding a bold and vibrant layer that lingers with audiences long after the song ends.

The song arrives days after the official trailer of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' was released.

The trailer opens with an insight into the intense narrative, packed with action, drama, romance, comedy and a lot of starry cameos, taking audiences into the raw world of Bollywood.

It follows Aasmaan Singh, an aspiring actor who wishes to make it big in Bollywood. The trailer progresses to show Aasmaan's successful launch in the industry, receiving much fame and praise. Despite the success, Aasmaan finds himself against "India's biggest superstar" Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol), who is determined to ensure his daughter's grand entry into films.

The trailer offers a series of starry cameos from the likes of Badshah, Disha Patani, SS Rajamouli, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao, and none other than Aryan Khan's father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' will be released on September 18 on Netflix.

