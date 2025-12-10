Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 12: Dhanush Starrer Storms Past 100-Crore with its Combined Business Beats Lifetime Collections of Raanjhanaa

Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein continues to remain rock-steady in its second weekend. Despite Dhurandhar taking away a sizeable chunk of screens, Tere Ishk Mein has strongly entered the 100-crore club with its combined business in Hindi and Tamil by earning Rs.104.94 crore. In Hindi solely, the film has made an impressive collection of Rs.97.93 crore, showing a strong momentum in its second weekend. Now, the film’s collection stands at Rs.123.82 crore, and it’s worldwide box office collection stands at Rs.145.38 crore gross, soaring past the collections of his hit, Kuberaa (Rs.138.86 crore).

Overall, Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein has beaten the lifetime collections of his cult classic, Raanjhanaa. The Aanand L Rai directorial had collected Rs.87.26 crore at the worldwide box office. And in India, it collected Rs.60.35 crore net (Rs.77.37 crore gross). Going by the strong word of mouth, Tere Ishk Mein is expected to proceed with decent collections this week too. As the film continues to break records every day, the enthusiasm strongly proves that the audience has thoroughly enjoyed the film.

The box office performance shows that the audience had been hungry to watch Dhanush bring back the intensity of strong emotions, including love, rage, betrayal, and vengeance. The love he has received in Raanjhanaa and Tere Ishk Mein proves that Dhanush knows how to disappear behind the emotional conflicts of characters like Kundan and Shankar, making each of them unforgettable. His understanding of this particular genre, and the outpour of love from the audience highlights the trust that netizens have in him to pull off emotionally powerful films like Raanjhanaa and Tere Ishk Mein.

Directed by Aanand L Rai and elevated by AR Rahman’s immersive soundtrack, Tere Ishk Mein also stars Kriti Sanon, and is currently running in theatres