Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 3: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Film Crosses ₹50 Crore with Strong Weekend Run

Dhanush-Kriti Sanon starrer recent released film 'Tere Ishk Mein is ruling the box office and has crossed Rs 50 Cr mark within three days of release. According to Sacnilk film released on Friday, Nov 28,2025 earned Rs. 16 cr on its first day, its Hindi version collected Rs, 15,25 cr and Tamil version added Rs. 75 lakh. On Saturday also film collected around Rs. 17cr, talking about Sunday collection, Rs 18.75 crore and after three days, the total stands at Rs 51.75 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who correctly predicted a double-digit opening, notes "#TereIshkMein records another solid day, with business growing 10.03% on Saturday..." He projects an opening weekend of approximately ₹50 cr, calling it "a fantastic trend."

⭐️ Non-holiday / non-festival release

⭐️ Non-franchise

⭐️ No discounted offers on tickets

Yet, #TereIshkMein takes a flying start... Surpasses all estimates and predictions by a wide margin.



This is one of those rare #Hindi films that has found strong patronage in both urban… pic.twitter.com/biUT1WojZE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2025

After the game-changing success of the Baahubali series, it is the Telugu films that have shown growing prominence in Hindi markets with the Pushpa franchise, RRR or Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. Among the Tamil actors too, it’s superstar Rajinikanth who has shown incredible dominance in the Hindi belt. And now, Dhanush has risen as a fearless pan-India actor to add a new chapter to his film career in the Hindi belt.

He has lit up the screens with his latest release, Tere Ishk Mein, which sees him reuniting with Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re director, Aanand L Rai. With Tere Ishk Mein, Dhanush has delivered his biggest opening in 2025, beating his biggest Tamil hits of the year, Kuberaa and Idli Kadai.

Tere Ishk Mein Re has become a social media sensation, lauded for its emotional narrative, compelling performances, and the chemistry between Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is considered a spiritual sequel to his earlier hit, Raanjhanaa (2013).

The story centers on Dhanush's character, an impulsive young man whose life is transformed by his love for Mukti (Kriti Sanon). Their college romance ends when she chooses another, leading to his heartbreak and eventual obsession.

