Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 4: Did Dhanush, Kriti Sanon’s Film Pass the Crucial Monday Test?

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 4: Tere Ishk Mein continued its solid run at the box office on Day 4 after a packed opening weekend. The romantic drama starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon released on November 28 and has drawn steady footfall in theatres across the country. According to the Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein earned Rs 16 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 17 crore on Day 2 and Rs 18.75 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 8.75 crore on Monday, taking its total to Rs 60.75 crore in four days.

On Monday, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 16.28 percent. Morning shows stood at 9.61 percent, followed by 16.56 percent in the afternoon. Evening shows saw 17.34 percent occupancy, and night shows rose further to 21.61 percent.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Day 1: Rs 16 crore

Day 2: Rs 17 crore

Day 3: Rs 18.75 crore

Day 4: Rs 8.75 crore

Total: Rs 60.75 crore

Tere Ishk Mein has created a wave on social media. Viewers praised the emotional story, the strong performances and the onscreen chemistry between Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai. It is seen as a spiritual sequel to his 2013 hit Raanjhanaa.

The film follows an impulsive young man played by Dhanush. His life changes after he falls in love with Mukti, portrayed by Kriti Sanon. Their college romance breaks apart when she chooses to marry someone else. The story then tracks his descent into heartbreak and obsession.

Tere Ishk Mein Trailer