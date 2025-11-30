Tere Ishk Mein Box-Office Collection: Dhanush Delivers His Biggest Cinematic Opening in 2025

After the game-changing success of the Baahubali series, it is the Telugu films that have shown growing prominence in Hindi markets with the Pushpa franchise, RRR or Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. Among the Tamil actors too, it’s superstar Rajinikanth who has shown incredible dominance in the Hindi belt. And now, Dhanush has risen as a fearless pan-India actor to add a new chapter to his film career in the Hindi belt.

He has lit up the screens with his latest release, Tere Ishk Mein, which sees him reuniting with Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re director, Aanand L Rai. With Tere Ishk Mein, Dhanush has delivered his biggest opening in 2025, beating his biggest Tamil hits of the year, Kuberaa and Idli Kadai.

Kuberaa, one of Dhanush’s high-profile Tamil films, opened at Rs.14.75 crore, while Idli Kadai opened at Rs.11 crore. As Dhanush enjoys a genuine and incredible huge fanbase in Tamil markets, his strongest box office performances stem from the Tamil belt. But the magnificent opening numbers of Tere Ishk Mein showcase a noteworthy shift. On day 1 itself, the film has emerged as a bonafide blockbuster with an excellent box office collection of Rs. 15.06 crore in the Hindi belt. And the box office numbers prove that Dhanush has struck gold once again!

Emotion is his superpower, and that is exactly what he taps into as Shankar! As the film weaves strong emotions of love, rage, betrayal and vengeance, Dhanush proved to be the right fit to pull them off with an incredible ease that reflect his understanding of the genre.

Considering that Tere Ishk Mein has made a spectacular opening on Day 1, the film is poised to showcase growth during its first weekend. The positive reviews and strong word of mouth are sure to add to the film’s growing appeal, keeping the cash registers ringing at the box office. Going by the solid response, Tere Ishk Mein may set a new benchmark for Dhanush’s Hindi releases, with a strong potential to soar past the 50 crore mark.

Directed by Aanand L Rai and elevated by AR Rahman’s immersive soundtrack, Tere Ishk Mein is currently running in theatres.