'Tere Ishk Mein' promo: Dhanush's film teases a mysterious female voice; check it out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 : The team behind the beloved film Raanjhanaadirector Aanand L. Rai, composer A.R. Rahman, and writer Himanshu Sharmahave joined hands once again, for Tere Ishk Mein, this time with producer Bhushan Kumar, which stars actor Dhanush in the lead role.

Taking to its Instagram account on Monday, the makers released a promo for the film, giving fans a glimpse of its intense story.

The video shows Dhanush running through dark alleys with a Molotov cocktail in his hand. The promo ends with a mysterious female voice, leaving fans curious about the character behind it. However, the makers also shared that the big reveal is scheduled for Tuesday, January 28.

'Tere Ishk Mein' is produced by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film is directed by Aanand L. Rai, with a screenplay by Himanshu Sharma.

Meanwhile, Dhanush will also be seen in his fourth directorial venture, Idli Kadai, which is set to hit theatres in April this year. The film stars Dhanush alongside National Award-winning actress Nithya Menen.

Nithya Menen, who won the National Film Award for Best Actress in November for her role in Thiruchitrambalam, is reuniting with Dhanush in Idli Kadai. The duo's previous collaboration in Thiruchitrambalam was a success and was praised for its engaging story.

Idli Kadai features music by GV Prakash, cinematography by Kiran Koushik, and editing by Prasanna GK. The film is being produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films in collaboration with Aakash Baskaran's Dawn Pictures. It is slated for release on April 10, 2025.

