'Tere Ishk Mein' song out: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon deliver the heart-wrenching title track

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : The much-anticipated title track from Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, was released on Saturday, offering audiences a powerful blend of emotions through music, visuals, and performance.

Sung by Arijit Singh, the song delves into the depths of love, betrayal, heartbreak, and revenge, with visuals that highlight the emotional and turbulent journey of the film's protagonists.

Composed, produced, and arranged by Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman, the track features poignant lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Arijit Singh's evocative vocals add a haunting resonance to the already intense theme of the film.

The music video opens with an emotionally charged confrontation as Dhanush's character crashes a romantic evening involving Kriti Sanon's character. His raw anguish quickly gives way to flashbacks showcasing their evolving relationshipmarked by joy, longing, and eventual heartbreak.

The song's release follows the teaser of the film, which was unveiled earlier this month and garnered wide attention for its intensity and compelling narrative.

Billed as the spiritual sequel to Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Raanjhanaa', 'Tere Ishk Mein' is directed by Anand L Rai, while the music is composed by AR Rahman.

The two-minute and four-second teaser opened with the Haldi ceremony of Mukti (Kriti Sanon), which was gatecrashed by Shankar (Dhanush). With a swollen eye and bruises over the nose, Dhanush steps towards Kriti Sanon with a monologue describing his sorrow for the passing of his father. Dhanush, with anger in his eyes, starts pouring the holy Ganga water on Kriti, asking her to wash away her old sins before starting on a new chapter in her life.

It was followed by the flashback scenes of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon as they fall in love with each other. At the end, Dhanush curses Kriti Sanon in anger and says, "May Shankar bless you with a son. Then you'll understand that the ones who die for love. They, too, are somebody's son," as shown in the teaser.

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on November 28, 2025.

