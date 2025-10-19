Tere Ishk Mein Title Track Unveiled: A.R Rahman, Arijit & Kamil Craft a Soul-Stirring Love Saga

After creating musical history in the past, the dream team of A.R. Rahman, Arijit Singh, and Irshad Kamil returns for Aanand L Rai’s ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, backed by Color Yellow and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The much-awaited title track is finally out, and the excitement that began with the teaser has now exploded into a full-blown musical moment. The song gives fans a first glimpse into the world of 'Tere Ishk Mein' emotional, grand, and soaked in Rahman’s timeless sound.

Featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the track blends A.R. Rahman’s soul-stirring composition, Arijit Singh’s unmistakable voice, and Irshad Kamil’s signature poetry, a combination once again destined to dominate playlists. With hard-hitting visuals and powerful montages of the two actors, the video offers an emotionally charged glimpse into the heart of the film, hinting at an intense and passionate love story of loss, longing, and unspoken pain between the two characters.

And this is just the beginning. With the title track setting the tone, the full album promises to be another milestone in the legendary collaboration between Aanand L Rai, A.R. Rahman, and Irshad Kamil a musical universe waiting to unfold.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present 'Tere Ishk Mein', produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the film is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on 28th November 2025.