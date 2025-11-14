'Tere Ishk Mein' trailer out; Kriti Sanon, Dhanush bring a story loaded with love, heartbreak, violence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 : The makers of 'Raanjhanaa' are back with a new film 'Tere Ishk Mein', which stars Kriti Sanon and Dhanush in the lead roles.

On Friday, the trailer for one of 2025's most anticipated films dropped, and within moments, it was all over the internet. Fueled by Dhanush and Kriti's electrifying screen presence and AR Rahman's spellbinding score, the trailer garnered the attention of cinema buffs and how.

Sharing the trailer, the makers on Instagram wrote, "Pesh-E-Khidmat hai...#TereIshkMein. Presenting the trailer of Aanand L Rai's grand world - in cinemas 28th November, 2025 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

From the looks of it, Kriti plays Mukti a young woman who falls for the fierce, volatile, rule-breaking Shankar (Dhanush). But circumstances pull them apart before their love can take shape.

Unable to cope with the heartbreak, Dhanush's character becomes vengeful and pledges to burn 'entire Delhi' to ashes for his broken heart.

Director Aanand L Rai first revealed the project on the 10th anniversary of 'Raanjhanaa', his 2013 romantic drama that also starred Dhanush in a leading role.

The teaser released along with the announcement featured a brief, intense monologue from Dhanush, set against the backdrop of narrow alleys and rising tension."Pichli baar toh Kundan tha, maan gaya. Par iss baar Shankar ko kaise rokoge?" he says, signalling a new and more volatile character in this instalment.

Tere Ishk Mein is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. Producers include Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

It will hit the theatres on November 28.

