Terence Lewis returns as judge for ‘India's Best Dancer 4', says he's excited to nurture incredible talent

Mumbai, June 26 Renowned for his impeccable dance technique, choreographer Terence Lewis, who is all set to reprise his role as a judge on the dance reality show ‘India's Best Dancer Season 4’, shared that he is excited to witness and nurture the incredible dancing style and uniqueness that the contestants will bring to the stage this year.

Terence will be sharing the judging panel alongside Geeta Kapur and Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor.

Excited to be back on the judging panel, Terrence said: “I am thrilled to return for the fourth season of India’s Best Dancer. Every season, the talent we see on this stage raises the bar. I am excited to witness and nurture the incredible dancing style and uniqueness that our contestants will bring to the stage this year.”

“Dance is a powerful form of expression, and I look forward to being amazed once again by the passion and technique of our performers,” he added.

Bringing a wealth of experience and a keen eye for technique, Terence will be responsible for identifying the contestant’s precision, control, and flawless execution when it comes to their dance performances.

With his nurturing approach, Lewis has been instrumental in shaping the journey of many dancers who have graced the stage of India’s Best Dancer.

'India's Best Dancer Season 4' will premiere on July 13 on Sony.

Terence, who has choreographed in Bollywood films like ‘Lagaan’, ‘Jhankaar Beats’ and ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ has also choreographed a number of stage shows, Indian contemporary performances, corporate launches, broadway west-end musicals, feature films and music videos.

He is the first Indian to receive the ‘Dance Web Europe Scholarship’, representing India in Vienna, Austria.

Terence was also a contestant on ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 3’, and was last seen as a judge on India's Best Dancer season 3 in 2023.

--IANS

sp/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor