'Teri Meri Doriyaann' set for leap, Yogendra Vikram Singh to join cast

Mumbai, March 16 Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar-starrer show 'Teri Meri Doriyaann' is all set to take a leap, and will be introducing a new character played by Yogendra Vikram Singh.

The current track of the show revolves around Angad (Vijayendra), Sahiba (Himanshi), and Seerat (Roopam Sharma).

Seerat is plotting to create a wreck in Angad and Sahiba's lives by planning Angad's plastic surgery, which Sahiba gets a hint of and tries to save Angad.

The makers have released an intriguing promo which shows that the drama is all set to take a leap.

The promo introduces a new character, Yogendra, who was last seen in the show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein'.

The promo shows the lives of Angad and Sahiba after the leap, while Sahiba has commenced her life with her son and a mystery man. Angad tries to get his life back on track, but as destiny has some other plans, Angad and Sahiba cross each other's paths.

Sahiba is bewildered and complexed to see Angad in front of her after years; her heart is filled with mixed emotions.

Talking about the same, Vijayendra shared: "The audience will get to witness intense and emotional drama as the show heads for a leap. The lives of Angad and Sahiba will alter, and it will be interesting to watch what destiny has in store for them."

"The audience will also get to see some hit-and-misses between Angad and Sahiba. It will be intriguing to witness how Angad and Sahiba encounter each other for the first time after the separation and how they will tackle the complexities of their relationships," he added.

Himanshi commented: "As we had to take our story forward, the leap was added to create drama in the story. There is going to be a baby boy in the show, and a new character played by Yogendra. Now whose child it is, I’ll leave it to the audience to guess. There’s going to be a lot of emotion and drama."

The actress further added: "And I believe now the layering of emotions is required a lot in our performance, so it’s not going to be an easy task for us as actors as we've got to convey what we’re feeling with our eyes and how we emote our emotions. Sahiba is going to be a mother after the leap, and it is going to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions for both Angad and Sahiba."

Set in a very beautiful location in Punjab, 'Teri Meri Doriyaann' airs on StarPlus.

