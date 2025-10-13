Terrence J recalls working in 'Think Like a Man', says " I was nervous "

Washington DC [US], October 13 : Actor and TV presenter Terrence J shared an anecdote from the sets of 2014's 'Think Like a Man Too', the sequel to the original 2012 film, according to People.

'Think Like a Man Too' is a 2014 romantic comedy film directed by Tim Story. It is the sequel to the 2012 film 'Think Like a Man', based on Steve Harvey's 2009 book Act Like a Lady, 'Think Like a Man'.

"We were all staying in Vegas in the heat of the summer. I think we were at the Caesars Palace hotel," said Terrence, who starred as Michael while attending Culture Con in Brooklyn.

He continued, "The funniest moments would be when we would all get in the elevators to go back to our rooms. It was me, Michael Ealy and Kevin Hart or Jerry Ferrara or whoever's standing in the elevator," as reported by People.

"And then in comes a guy who was gambling and lost all of his money, or in comes a couple who're making out, and we would just be laughing every day. It was such a fun time," he added.

The films, based on Steve Harvey's 2009 best-selling relationship advice book, also starred Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Regina Hall, and Meagan Good.

Terrence admitted that he was initially starstruck when he got cast in the first movie. "This is my first big feature, and I was nervous because I look up to everyone who stars in this film," he told the outlet, adding, "From Taraji to Regina to Ealy to Gabby, and they're all established actors. When Regina walked into the room, I was like, 'Scary Movie!' I'm still not over it at all."

However, he said that he could always look to his castmates for guidance and support.

"I didn't know a lot of the set protocol, but everybody embraced and helped me," he said.

He continued, "If I were to pull Ealy to the side and say, 'Hey, can I get a little extra help on this scene? 'Can I get some direction?' or 'How does this flow?' he would take the time, pull me into his trailer and mentor me. And I can say that about every single person on this set. I feel like they gave me something that showed on the screen."

"I'm very grateful to [director] Tim [Story] and to Steve [Harvey] and to [producer] Will Packer and especially this cast. It was very challenging and intimidating to be around such talent, but they made me fit right in," he added, according to People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor