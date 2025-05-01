"Terrorism is stain on humanity": Salim Merchant on Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi [India], May 1 : Music composer and singer Salim Merchant has condemned the horrifying terror attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and called it a "huge shock" to India.

"This is a huge shock to India... Humanity seems to have ended...agar aap dharm ke naam par kisi ki jaan le rahe ho to Islam to ye sikhata hi nahi (If you are killing someone in the name of religion, then Islam does not teach this).. Terrorism is in itself an illness and a stain on humanity...", he toldon the sidelines of the launch event of Dream League of India.

Actor Sonu Sood also condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, calling it a strike not just on a region but on "the life of every Indian."

He shared that the tragedy is something no Indian will forget.

"This was not an attack on Pahalgam but an attack on the life of every Indian. Every child whose father was killed in front of him, every wife whose husband was killed in front of herthis will stay with every Indian. The need of the hour is that our response and actions should be such that everyone understands that India knows how to respond to such an act," Sood said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, actor Suniel Shetty also spoke about the ghastly terror attack. Shetty called for unity among people, urging them to visit Kashmir to show terrorists that they are not afraid of them.

"Definitely. Everyone should do this because we have to stay united. This hatred has to stop... Several people were going to Kashmir to open new businesses there, and Kashmiri Pandits wanted to go there and establish businesses. They want to be there. It was all so beautiful," the actor told ANI.

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. The government has said that the perpetrators will face severe punishment.

